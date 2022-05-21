Electric bikes worth £30,000 stolen from Nailsworth shop
- Published
Five electric bikes with a combined value of £30,000 have been stolen in a break-in at a bicycle shop.
The raid happened on St George Street in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, at 00:30 BST.
Officers were called out after a window had been smashed to gain entry to the shop.
Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk