EuroMillons: UK's biggest ever winners go public
- Published
The UK's biggest ever EuroMillions lottery winners have been revealed as a couple from Gloucester who scooped £184m with a lucky dip ticket.
Joe and Jess Thwaite won a record-breaking £184,262,899 - making them richer than Adele - last week.
Jess, 44, who has two children with Joe, 49, said the win will give them "time to dream".
The previous record was held by an anonymous winner who banked £170m in October 2019.
TV presenter Dermot O'Leary introduced the pair at a glitzy unveiling on Thursday morning.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk