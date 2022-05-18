Cheltenham Council mayor elected amid racism accusations
A councillor has been elected as mayor amid accusations of racism.
Sandra Holliday, Cheltenham's new mayor, was elected by 25 votes in favour, two against and six abstentions, by fellow councillors.
But fellow Liberal Democrat colleague, Wendy Flynn said she could not support Holliday's candidacy due to her "expressed views that are racist".
Ms Holliday said she has apologised and is pleased the vast majority of her colleagues elected her as mayor.
Ms Flynn told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she had tried to challenge a culture within the Lib Dem group which is "unwelcoming to people of colour".
"Last year's annual meeting was unpleasant. The current mayor-elect had sent an email which contained offensive and racist comments," she said.
"This led to debates in Lib Dem group meetings that highlighted a cultural problem within the group. There was a lack of understanding of racism and a refusal by many to learn."
She described the "unpleasant culture" as "persistent" and said it had led to "one black candidate to resigning last year".
"The proof that it persists is that Sandra Holliday was put forward as the candidate for St Mark's.
"White local Liberal Democrats forgave her [for] her racist views and deemed her suitable to stand under their banner," she added.
Ms Flynn had previously warned the council electing Ms Holliday would make a mockery of the council's opposition to racism.
'I have apologised'
Ms Holliday said she was pleased that the vast majority of her council colleagues elected her as mayor for the year.
"The matters that Councillor Flynn referred to were investigated, I apologised and completed what was asked of me by the Liberal Democrat party," she said.
"I am now looking forward to my year as mayor, working in the community and supporting my chosen charities."
Outgoing mayor Steve Harvey supported and celebrated Ms Holliday's new role and said was rebuked last year and had apologised twice.
