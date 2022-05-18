Army captain who broke neck completes Land's End to John O'Groats walk
An Army captain who broke his neck during a military rugby game has completed the Beeline challenge.
Capt George Bromley, 36, travelled more than 1,200km (745 miles) from Land's End to John O'Groats.
He planned to kayak, walk and swim, but could not kayak as the sea was too dangerous.
Capt Bromley faced several mishaps and had to adapt his route as the weather conditions were too dangerous at some points of the journey.
"There were some pretty tough decisions about what I could do, what I couldn't do."
Despite the difficulties, he said: "I've had some incredible, beautiful moments in nature. I've had some awful dark times climbing, slipping, tripping and getting soaked."
Capt Bromley hit his £5,000 target on Tuesday, a day before he reached his final destination.
He was raising money for five different charities - the Armed Forces charity SSAFA, the Limbless Veterans charity Blesma, Rugby for Heroes, Help for Heroes and the Royal British Legion.
As he has exceeded the target, he is donating a percentage of the money to Army SOS, a charity that is supporting Ukrainian armed forces.
When Capt Bromley suffered his neck injury, he found himself "unsure" of his future.
He said: "I was a little bit touch and go.
"It was very lucky - I managed to get back on my feet, out of the braces, out of being immobilised and just start to get strong again."
He said the biggest challenge of the recovery was the mental aspect.
After his long recovery, he discovered "a new sense of energy and spirit", which he wanted to use to do something in return for the organisations that helped him.
