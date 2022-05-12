Slimbridge Wetland Centre is home to rare nēnē goslings
Goslings have hatched from one of the rarest geese in the world.
Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Gloucestershire is home to breeding nēnēs, a species of goose from Hawaii.
The centre has recreated their native Hawaiian landscape, with an exhibit exploring the history of the bird.
Phoebe Vaughan, Deputy Living Collections Manager at the centre, said she hoped the nēnē family would "inspire future generations about the importance of conservation".
Three nēnēs were sent to Slimbridge for breeding by Sir Peter Scott when only 30 birds were left surviving.
He and his aviculture team pioneered the first captive breeding project for nēnēs at Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) Slimbridge.
The breed was close to extinction in the 1950s because of the introduction of predators and the loss of habitat in Hawaii.
There are now 3,000 nēnēs in the world.
Their population remains vulnerable and still relies of the regular release of birds bred in captivity.
The centre's immersive Mission Possible exhibit recreates the Hawaiian landscape and includes a golf course.
Additionally, visitors can learn about Sir Peter Scott's work and the history of the species.
Phoebe Vaughan said: "It has been a wonderful experience monitoring the breeding nēnēs in our new exhibit, because I know how loved they are by our staff and visitors."
