Stroud cemetery cordoned off after woman raped
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was raped on Saturday night.
The area where where the attack happened, at Stroud Cemetery, Gloucestershire, remains cordoned off while officers investigate.
Gloucestershire Police said it wants to hear from anyone who was in the Bisley Road area between 21:00 and 23:00 BST.
The force is also appealing to motorists who were in the area around that time and may have dashcam footage.
