Gloucester Guildhall awarded £230,702 for revamp
- Published
A grade II listed arts venue has been awarded £230,702 for a revamp.
The Arts Council provided the funding to help Gloucester Guildhall enhance its live and digital performances.
The funding offer is part of an Arts Council England initiative that is sharing £22.7m between 66 cultural organisations.
Arts Council South West said the venue played an "important community role" and the funding would be used to help "reduce its environmental impact".
Gloucester Guildhall told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the money would go towards new systems, a refurbished bar to help the venue generate further income, and an upgrade to its rehearsal and performance spaces.
Arts Council South West director Phil Gibby said he could not wait to "witness the impact of this investment across the region".
"These organisations already play an important role in their local communities," he said.
"This investment will allow them to improve access, seize on technological opportunities, and reduce their environmental impact, thereby strengthening their cultural offer.
"As a result, more people in more places will have access to high quality and sustainable culture, right on their doorsteps."
Arts Council England chief executive officer Darren Henley said: "World class creativity and culture needs a resilient and sustainable infrastructure to allow it to flourish.
"With these investments in the buildings, equipment and digital systems of cultural organisations across England, we are helping to secure the future of that infrastructure, and making sure that people from every part of the country can continue enjoying all the benefits it delivers for years to come."
