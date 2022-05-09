Gloucester Railway Station in next phase of makeover
The next step of an extensive 18-month project to improve a railway station in Gloucester has begun.
The Bruton Way entrance to Gloucester Railway Station will be closed to vehicles for up to 12 weeks.
Councillor Mark Hawthorne, leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said the project will make the station "more accessible to sustainable methods of travel" as part of its pledge to create a "greener Gloucestershire".
Work began at the site on 9 May.
Further improvements will include a better road crossing across George Street, updated signals at the pelican crossing at Bruton Way junction, and facilities to help guide visually impaired users towards the station.
Cllr Hawthorne said the improvements will "deliver safer access for pedestrians".
David Owen, CEO of GFirst Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "We appreciate there might be some short term inconvenience for station users but these improvements will be hugely beneficial once complete."
MP for Gloucester Richard Graham apologised for any inconvenience and asked all travellers in vehicles to use the new entrance off Metz Way or the back entrance off Great Western Way.
Diversions will be in place to allow drivers to access the station from the newly-opened entrance from Metz Way, or entrance on Great Western Road.
