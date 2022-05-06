Local elections 2022: Lib Dems hold Cheltenham Borough Council
The Liberal Democrats have retained power in Cheltenham after votes were counted on more than half of the borough council's seats.
They held 17 out of the 21 seats in the ballot, gaining Lansdown from the Conservatives.
The Lib Dems have run the borough council for more than a decade, and from Monday they will hold 32 out of the 40 seats available.
It is the county's only local authority holding elections this year.
