Gloucestershire Army captain reaches challenge midpoint after neck break
An Army captain who broke his neck playing rugby in 2019 is half-way through his gruelling challenge to kayak, walk and swim from Land's End to John O'Groats.
Capt George Bromley, 36, has finished the 428 miles (about 690km) journey from Cornwall to Scotland.
He landed in Kirkcudbright on the south coast of Scotland on Wednesday.
He said it was a tough crossing and added: "I think I'm going to be wobbly for the next couple of days".
Strong winds have sent him slightly off course so he aimed to walk to the north and west to arrive in Glasgow on Sunday before continuing further north.
The walk will be 254 miles (about 410km) in total, followed by a final swim to John O'Groats which is a further 15 miles (about 25km).
He is raising funds for five charities - the Armed Forces charity SSAFA, the Limbless Veterans charity Blesma, Rugby for Heroes, Help for Heroes and the Royal British Legion - who helped him to fight his way back from the injury.
Capt Bromley said getting in the right frame of mind during his recovery was the biggest challenge after breaking his neck.
Capt Bromley is part of the Allied Rapid Reaction force in Innsworth, Gloucestershire.
He is still aiming to complete the journey by 20 May.
