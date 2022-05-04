Gloucestershire: Two men arrested in £120,000 gum heist
Two men suspected of stealing £120,000 of chewing gum have been arrested.
Police said the pair were seen taking items from a HGV at Gloucester Services after 03:00 BST which was then stolen. It failed to stop for police on the M5.
The lorry was abandoned on the A40 Golden Valley bypass before a chase involving police dogs.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, were held on suspicion of theft and dangerous driving. The 19-year-old was also held on suspicion of failure to stop.
Gloucestershire Constabulary suspect the lorry had false plates and contained a large quantity of chewing gum estimated to be worth over £120,000.
The men, from Leeds in West Yorkshire, remain in police custody.
