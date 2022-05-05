Local elections 2022: Cheltenham goes to the polls
- Published
Polls are open across Cheltenham as people prepare to vote on just over half of the council's seats.
Voters will decide 21 of 40 seats in the ballot which closes at 22:00 BST on Thursday.
The Liberal Democrats have run the borough council for more than a decade, and the group currently enjoys a majority with 29 councillors.
It is Gloucestershire's only local authority holding elections this year.
The Lib Dems and its biggest opposition group, the Conservatives, are fielding candidates for all 21 seats.
The Greens are making a play for their first representative on the council by putting up 19 candidates.
Labour is fielding eight candidates, with the Reform, People Against Bureaucracy, and Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition groups each standing one person respectively.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk