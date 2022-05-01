Gloucester's Kings Square marks 50th birthday with £5m facelift
A city square has celebrated its 50th birthday with the unveiling of a £5million makeover.
The new design of Kings Square in Gloucester is based on the Severn Bore, a tidal surge along the river, and features granite seating areas, water fountains and coloured lighting.
The celebration featured lighting displays, dance performances and a dramatic high-wire walk.
Local MP Richard Graham said it was the start of "regeneration" in the city.
"For all those who said 'things are dying, shops are closing', this is the moment where you can see that actually the opposite is happening", he added.
Kings Square was first opened in 1972 and has been a focal point in Gloucester for decades.
Its £5m facelift is part of an £85m scheme by Gloucester City Council to regenerate the centre by 2024.
City council leader Richard Cook said the redevelopment "drives the opportunity for businesses" in the centre.
"This will help drive the daytime business into the evening and into the night time economy", he added.
"So we no longer have a city that will close down at 17:00 at night and everybody will go home."
Shivan Mistry, from charity The Music Works, said that the city did not have "many performance spaces".
He said that the new square "will be able to host a few gigs shows performances so we're really excited. I think it will bring a lot more people to the city centre".
