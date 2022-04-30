Cyclist, 41, dies after collision in Gloucester
- Published
A 41-year-old cyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a car in Gloucester.
The man, from the city, was treated by a group of off-duty doctors after colliding with a blue Nissan Micra on Eastbrook Road, shortly before 19:00 BST on Friday.
Despite their best efforts he died, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.
Police are appealing for any witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.
The road was closed for several hours after the crash, which took place near to KFC on Metz Way, and reopened at around 04:00 on Saturday.
The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.