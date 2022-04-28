Contract awarded for Cotswolds 'missing link' bypass
A £460-million contract has been awarded to design and deliver improvements to a notorious accident blackspot in the Cotswolds.
Kier won the contract from National Highways for the long-awaited A417 "missing link" scheme at Birdlip.
The road between Gloucester and Swindon has regularly become congested at the Air Balloon Roundabout.
Leader of Gloucestershire County Council Mark Hawthorne said it was a "key stage" in this "vital project".
The only stretch of the existing road to not already be dual carriageway has been known locally as "the missing link" and has previously been described as one of the "worst pinch-points" on the national road network.
"After such a long wait, it really feels like the solution for the 'missing link' is much closer to becoming a reality," Mr Hawthorne added.
"Completion will bring improved safety and air quality along with more reliable journey times leading to huge benefits for our county's economy as well as creating new habitats and habitat connections for native wildlife."
A final decision on the 3.4 mile (5.4km) upgrade is expected to be made by the Secretary of State this autumn.
Project director for the A417, Michael Goddard, said: "Kier has an extensive track record working with National Highways and delivering large scale infrastructure projects, so we are confident they will deliver a scheme that meets our landscape-led vision."
Kier Highways project director, Paul Baker, added: "We are a national business with a local focus and throughout the duration of the project, we will support the local community through employment opportunities and social value initiatives that leave a positive legacy."
Proposed improvements include:
- 3.4 mile (5.4km) of new dual carriageway
- The section to the west of the existing Air Balloon roundabout would follow the existing A417 corridor, with the section to the south and east away from the existing road corridor
- A new junction at Shab Hill, providing a link from the A417 to the A436 towards Oxford and into Birdlip
- A new junction near Cowley, replacing the existing Cowley roundabout
- The existing A417 between the Air Balloon roundabout and the Cowley roundabout would be repurposed, with some lengths converted into a route for walkers, cyclists and horse riders, while retaining other sections to maintain local access for residents
