Sewer repairs causing 'chaos' on Gloucester road
- Published
Emergency sewer repairs have created "major chaos" on a busy road, causing local businesses to lose trade.
A section of a road in Gloucester, that links the A40 to the A38, will be closed northbound for up to six weeks.
The key route runs through the western side of the city and is popular amongst commuters.
"The diverted traffic has caused huge tailbacks in every direction, it is hell", said a local business owner.
Severn Trent began work replacing a collapsing sewer on the A430 yesterday, causing the closure of a section on Hempsted Lane.
Local businesses are "concerned" about the impact traffic is having on trade levels.
"It took me an extra 40 minutes to get to work this morning, this is causing huge problems for us", said Robert Lynch, manager at High Tech Fabrications.
"I am struggling to get supplies to my business, this is one of the busiest roads in Gloucester and many people rely on it flowing", he added.
Local residents expressed their frustration at the "chaos" caused by the road closure.
@stwater this is absolute chaos….. you must find a better way to manage the traffic. To have such traffic chaos shows poor planning.— fortheloveofflying (@fortheloveoffl2) April 26, 2022
Absolute shambles today-perhaps it’d be a good idea not to have temporary traffic lights on Bristol Road which is the only alternative route into the city centre from the south 🤷♀️— Kerry (@kerrycole83) April 26, 2022
A spokesperson for Severn Trent said they were "sorry for the inconvenience caused".
"It's our priority to make sure the pipe is fixed so that everything can be fixed as soon as possible."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk