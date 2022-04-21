Five more suspects arrested in Ramarni Crosby stabbing case
Five more people have been arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby last year.
The suspects, four women and one teenage boy, are all from Gloucester and have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Ramarni, from Frampton on Severn, sustained fatal stab wounds on 15 December in Gloucester.
The trial is due to start in June at Bristol Crown Court, and nine others have already been charged.
Those arrested include four women, aged 40, 35, 21 and 20, and one boy, aged 17.
Four of the suspects have been released under investigation and one has been released on bail.
