Plans for new SEND school in Stroud
- Published
A new school for children with learning difficulties could be built in Gloucestershire under plans by the council.
It would see the special educational needs and disability (SEND) school based at the former Severn View Primary Academy in Stroud.
Sixty places would be available for children aged between four and 11.
A consultation period on the Gloucestershire County Council proposals ended on Wednesday.
If approved, places will be offered from September 2023.
Increasing demand
The authority has identified an increasing demand for places in SEND schools in the county.
The total number of children and young people with significant SEND requirements has increased by 12% from January 2021 to January 2022.
As a result, some children are having to go to lessons out of the county or to independent schools, it said.
Parents, carers, head teachers and local residents were invited to share their views on the proposal.
