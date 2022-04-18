Gloucester: Man, 22, charged after city centre stabbing
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Gloucester city centre.
Josh Kidd, of no fixed abode, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of bladed article after a man suffered multiple stab wounds.
Police were called to Eastgate Street in Gloucester at 03:10 BST on 16 April.
A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, also arrested in connection with the incident, have been released on bail to return to police in mid-May.
The victim is being treated for his injuries and remains in a stable condition at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
