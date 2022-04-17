Joshua Hall: Scooter day held in memory of teen murder victim
A tribute scooter day has been organised to remember a teenager who was brutally murdered.
Harley Demman, 16, stabbed Josh Hall, 17, several times at a sports ground in Cam, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences".
Josh's friends said it had been "tough" trying to understand what happened a year ago on 17 April, 2021.
Childhood friend Jordan Sweet said he wanted to celebrate his life by "doing what he loved the most".
"He'd have been down here having a laugh riding with us all," he said
"That's what we did, just the skatepark, every day, every hour.
"You could have a room that was completely quiet, he would walk in and everyone would smile.
"It feels like yesterday when I got the phone call about it. It has been tough, but we have got a really good close group of friends.
"We're getting through it and celebrating his life in the best way we can."
Door Youth Project chief executive Victoria Robinson chief executive has been helping the young people that knew Josh come to terms with what happened.
"Josh's mum Kirsty is overwhelmed by the support that she's had," she said.
"The young people have been supporting each other tremendously well.
"We've held space for them and worked in schools to help them make sense of such a tragedy.
"Seeing the young people come together in such a productive way as they have today, let's celebrate that."
In February, Harley Demmon was jailed for a minimum term of 14 years after being found guilty of Josh's murder.
During the trial Josh's mother Kirsty Hall said she would never be able to forgive Demmon's actions that had "torn" her family apart.
A year on, she has released a tribute video alongside Josh's father Michael Hall with the help of Gloucestershire Police.
In the video she said Josh was an "amazing son".
"I want him to be remembered as the kind person that he was and the impact that he had on his peers."
