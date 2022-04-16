Gloucester: Attempted murder arrests after man stabbed
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man suffered multiple stab wounds.
Police said officers were called to Eastgate Street in Gloucester at 03:10 BST.
A 27-year old man from Gloucester was detained on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 22-year-old man of no fixed abode was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
The victim is being treated for his injuries, not thought to be life-threatening, at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
The two men remain in police custody.
