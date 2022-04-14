Brain tumour grief fuels Gloucester man's fundraising climb
A man who lost his grandmother and best friend to brain tumours is raising money for lifesaving research.
Mike Friend from Gloucester will walk up Pen y Fan in Wales on 23 April, to mark what would have been his grandmother Pauline's 81st birthday.
The 30-year-old also lost his friend Jess, who was 22 when she died eight years ago, and is fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity.
"Every pound could help a loved one or somebody suffering now," he said.
Mr Friend will be joined by a group of close friends for the walk up Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, the highest peak in south Wales.
He said losing two people so close to him to brain tumours had inspired him to raise money for research and treatment.
"Something needs to be done. Research is by far the most important factor, not just research on younger patients, but how to spot more signs in an elderly person.
"This could have been the difference of us being able to say goodbye properly to my nan or a completely different outcome altogether," said Mr Friend.
He said that his grandmother didn't show obvious symptoms until around six weeks before she died last year.
She was admitted to hospital with an undiagnosed infection before being diagnosed with a glioblastoma - an aggressive form of cancer that affects the brain or spinal cord.
"These tumours have stems, which dig into different parts of the brain, which makes deterioration a lot quicker and surgery not an option," Mr Friend said.
"She quickly became very weak and for the last two weeks never opened her eyes and she was on constant medication to keep her out of pain."
He has currently raised £703 for The Brian Tumour Charity, which funds research to help increase the survival chances of people diagnosed with a brain tumour, improve treatment options and support families.
