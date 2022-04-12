Gloucester teen, 17, charged in stabbing investigation
A teenage boy has been charged after a 17-year-old was stabbed.
Officers were called to St Ann Way, in Gloucester, on Sunday at 21:00 BST following reports of a fight between two groups of people.
A 17-year-old from Gloucester has been charged with one count of wounding and one count of possession of a knife.
He will remain in custody until he appears at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.
Gloucestershire Police said the victim is in hospital in a serious but stable condition and have asked witnesses to come forward.
