Gloucester teen, 17, charged in stabbing investigation

Police arrived at the scene around 21:00 BST on Sunday

A teenage boy has been charged after a 17-year-old was stabbed.

Officers were called to St Ann Way, in Gloucester, on Sunday at 21:00 BST following reports of a fight between two groups of people.

A 17-year-old from Gloucester has been charged with one count of wounding and one count of possession of a knife.

He will remain in custody until he appears at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.

Gloucestershire Police said the victim is in hospital in a serious but stable condition and have asked witnesses to come forward.

