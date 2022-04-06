Can Arslan: Victim's family criticises 'toothless' police response
- Published
The family of a man who was stabbed 27 times by his neighbour have criticised the "toothless and ineffective" police response in the run-up to his death.
Can Arslan, 52, from Walton Cardiff, Gloucestershire, was found guilty of murdering Matthew Boorman, who was subjected to 12 years of threats.
The day before Mr Boorman's death, Arslan told police he would "sort his neighbour out and murder him".
The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The threat of murder did not appear on police systems until 15:40 GMT the next day - less than two hours before Arslan stabbed Mr Boorman.
In a statement, Mr Boorman's family said: "We must ask ourselves why this was able to happen...mistakes were made, they must never be repeated.
"As we move forward and learn how to cope without him, we fight in his name to expose not only the malice and cruelty of the man that did this, but also the failings in the system that let this happen.
"The police and other authorities had been told how dangerous this man was, the threats he made and the risks he presented.
"The response was toothless and ineffective, even when the defendant himself told the police he was going to murder Matthew."
Following the guilty verdict Arslan was remanded to Broadmoor secure hospital and will be sentenced in June.
Assistant Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Police Craig Holden said: "We understand what was heard in court raises questions over what was done by police and other agencies before the terrible events.
"Following the incident the constabulary referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and it is currently investigating police actions."
An independent multi-agency review has also been commissioned, Mr Holden added.
"We can reassure people that we will act on their findings."
The IOPC said it was investigating Gloucestershire Police's "actions following a series of reported neighbourhood incidents" prior to Mr Boorman's death.
Years of abuse - a brief timeline
- 7 February 2018: A neighbour of Mr Boorman, Peter Marsden, has an exchange with Arslan about a scratch to Arslan's car. Arslan was convicted of harassing Mr Marsden in August
- 23 April 2021: A Tewkesbury Borough Council official serves a community protection warning from police and the council at Arslan's address
- 13 May 2021: Mr Boorman e-mails the letting agent managing Arslan's property asking if she is serving the eviction notice this week adding "we're at breaking point and can't take much more of this"
- 22 June 2021: A district judge issues the civil injunction order against Arslan preventing him from causing nuisance to his neighbours or to use or threaten unlawful violence to his neighbours with power of arrest if breached. Arslan did not attend the hearing
- 28 September 2021: Arslan charged with harassment of Mr and Mrs Boorman
- 4 October 2021: An officer from Gloucestershire Police speaks to Mrs Arslan by telephone and can hear Mr Arslan making threats towards Mr Boorman, including saying "I will murder him"
- 4 October 2021 at 18:00 GMT: The police officer logs the threat of murder on the police computer system, creating an "operational policing information marker" detailing ongoing issues between the Arslans and the Boormans. That marker goes live on police computers at 15:40 GMT the following day
- 5 October 2021: Shortly after 17:00 GMT, Arslan stabs Mr Boorman to death
At the time of the murder, Arslan was under an injunction banning him from threatening or abusing his neighbours and he had been served an eviction notice.
Small rows over parking and a scratch to a car had led to Arslan making repeated threats to attack or kill his neighbours.
Many of them installed CCTV which was ultimately used as evidence in the murder trial.
In May, Mr Boorman's wife told police she was worried about being murdered.
Arslan made counter-allegations, accusing the Boorman's of racially abusing him.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk