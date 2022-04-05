Can Arslan found guilty of murdering neighbour
Can Arslan, who stabbed his neighbour Matthew Boorman to death, has been found guilty of murder.
Arslan, 52, attacked Mr Boorman with a knife, stabbing him 27 times on his front lawn in Walton Cardiff, Gloucestershire, in October.
His trial heard that Arslan ambushed his victim after a 12-year dispute with several neighbours over anti-social behaviour.
He had denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Mr Boorman's wife was also stabbed as she tried to save her husband, and one of his children saw the attack unfold from an upstairs bedroom, the trial heard.
Arslan attacked Mr Boorman as the father-of-three arrived home from work on 5 October last year, with the killing the culmination of 12 years of threats from Arslan against his neighbours.
After killing Mr Boorman, he then forced his way into the home of Peter Marsden and knifed him eight times, however he survived the attack.
Many neighbours were so worried about his behaviour that they installed CCTV cameras systems, which captured events on the day of the killings and used as evidence by police.
