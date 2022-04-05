Can Arslan found guilty of murdering neighbour
Can Arslan, who stabbed his neighbour Matthew Boorman to death in a long-running dispute over anti-social behaviour, has been found guilty of murder.
Arslan, 52, attacked Mr Boorman with a knife, stabbing him 27 times on his front lawn in Walton Cardiff, Gloucestershire, in October.
His trial heard that Arslan acted like "the star of his own horror film".
He had denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Mr Boorman's wife was also stabbed as she tried to save her husband, and one of his children saw the attack unfold from an upstairs bedroom, the trial heard.
