Sensory nature walks launched by Westonbirt Arboretum
An arboretum is launching a series of walks put together by blind guides to encourage people to enjoy nature using all of their senses.
Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire wants to show how people can enjoy walks using touch, smell and sound.
The Sensing Nature walks are aimed at blind and partially-sighted people, as well as sighted visitors.
"It's a completely different way of engaging with nature and the space that we're in," said guide Mark Austen.
Volunteer guide Louise Rounds said people will get a lot out of the experience.
"We touch the trees, we smell the trees, we explore them with our hands, we walk on them and it's a totally immersive, interactive experience," she said.
"What we're hoping people will get from it is a connection with the environment and that they'll actually have a different experience."
Mr Austen said the way he interacts with trees became completely different after losing his sight.
"Before I lost my sight I just looked at a tree. Now I take the time to engage with the tree and feel the different textures," he said.
"Every leaf is different and has a different sensation under your hands and fingers and if you lean against the tree you can feel the warmth.
"You assume that all petals are soft but some are rubbery, some are thick, some are thin and some are smooth.
"Life is too quick for a lot of people and this is a place where you can slow down and take away something special."
The new walks are set to run between April and September at the venue near Tetbury.
