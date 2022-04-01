Gloucestershire: Ecotricity boss Dale Vince steps down
The founder of green energy firm Ecotricity has announced plans to step down as its CEO to pursue politics.
Dale Vince said he would "pass the baton" to a new owner with the financial means to develop the company.
He said he intended to keep Forest Green Rovers and would continue plans for the EcoPark development.
Mr Vince said it was the right time to step away from "his life's work" to instead focus on driving policies that would get England to net zero.
"This is a huge decision - it's been my life for a long time, and is arguably my life's work. But it's the right decision at the right time," he said.
"Our pipeline of green energy projects is way beyond what we can fund ourselves.
"By passing the baton now to a new owner, Ecotricity will be able to play a big role in the accelerated shift to 100 per cent green energy on the grid."
Mr Vince said standing down would allow him to "play a part in the next general election in some way or another".
"What we lack are politicians that get it, and the polices that will help make it happen faster," he added.
"I believe this will be the most important election of our lives."
Mr Vince founded Ecotricity from a single windmill in Gloucestershire in 1995.
The firm, which has a turnover of £300m, now supplies renewable energy to an estimated 200,000 homes and businesses across Britain and employs more than 800 people.
It also pioneered Britain's first megawatt scale windmill and solar project.
Making green gas from grass is the company's latest renewable energy innovation.
Mr Vince said he was looking for someone with the funding to "turbocharge the development" of the company's green energy pipeline.
Ecotricity said accountancy firm KPMG, would preside over the sale of the business to its new owner.
