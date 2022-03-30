Matthew Boorman was scared of killer neighbour, court told
A father of three who was stabbed to death by his neighbour had said he was "very scared" about what the man might do just months before he was killed, a court heard.
Matthew Boorman was stabbed 27 times in the attack and had said he did not know what Can Arslan was capable of.
Mr Arslan, 52, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of murdering Mr Boorman on his front lawn at his home near Tewkesbury on 5 October 2021.
Mr Arslan denies murder.
Mr Boorman's statement, made in May 2021, had been part of civil injunction proceedings launched by Tewkesbury Borough Council to stop Mr Arslan's anti-social behaviour.
In it he said he had lived next door to Mr Arslan on the new build estate in Walton Cardiff since 2013, and detailed the contents of a phone conversation he had heard him making in the garden.
"Mr Arslan was speaking in such a loud voice that I could clearly hear what he was saying," said Mr Boorman.
"He referred to an incident in 2009 when he assaulted someone after a road rage incident and put them in intensive care."
Some of the comments included how he liked being arrested, how he was unhinged and missed prison food and how "God forgives but I will not forget", the court heard.
The statement continued: "I genuinely fear his conversation was meant to be overheard by us, to let us know that he isn't scared of the police, is willing to go to prison, and when he is released he won't forget about the incident.
"I am very scared of what Mr Arslan can do."
Mr Boorman, 43, also referred to previous threats by Mr Arslan of rape.
"This week he has taken images of my daughters' bedrooms," he said.
"Continually anxious"
"I don't know what he's capable of and this causes myself and my wife to be continually anxious regarding the nature of Mr Arslan."
The statement, read to the jury by Ms Kate Brunner QC, prosecuting, also described how the intimidation of the Boorman's continued even though Mr Arslan was under police bail conditions not to have any direct or indirect contact with the family.
The court has previously heard after the killing, Mr Arslan forced his way into the home of Peter Marsden and stabbed him eight times.
Mr Arslan has admitted the attempted murder of Mr Marsden, causing grievous bodily harm to Mrs Boorman, and a charge of affray, but denies murder, claiming he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder.
The trial continues.