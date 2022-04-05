Cheltenham's The Wilson art gallery to get £500k makeover
The Cheltenham Trust has announced that the Wilson Museum and Art Gallery is to undergo a £500k re-design.
Interaction, a design and build company, will implement the design which will include a new arts cafe.
Half of the funding is coming from the Sir Charles Irving Trust and Cheltenham Borough Council will contribute the other half.
The Cheltenham-based gallery has been closed since the pandemic in 2020 and will re-open in July 2022.
Louis Eperjesi, chair of the board of trustees of The Cheltenham Trust, said: "We are delighted to announce this exciting re-design of The Wilson.
"After months of hard work to create the right designs, we are pleased to unveil these for everyone to see this new dynamic cultural hub for the whole community, and visitors to Cheltenham.
"Re-opening in July, the re-design will re-establish The Wilson inviting new audiences and increased footfall." He added.
The significant refurbishment of the internal layout and spaces at the Cheltenham cultural hub will create vibrant new and flexible ancillary spaces.
Since the initial funding was secured from the Sir Charles Irving Trust in summer 2020, the trust recognised that it would not be enough to enable a significantly improved visitor destination.
A business case was developed to seek further funding support, and Cheltenham Borough Council awarded matched funding in autumn 2021.
Gareth Edmundson, chief executive of Cheltenham Borough Council, said: "The new space will help broaden the appeal of arts and culture to a wider audience and further strengthen that vital community connection.
"We've seen a number of new openings in the high street over the last few months and The Wilson will add much more to Cheltenham's high street offer."
Tony Hilder, representing The Sir Charles Irving Trust, said: "The opening of the new Sir Charles Irving Community Art Gallery will bring a new dimension and community focus to the venue and Cheltenham, as well as creating a legacy to Sir Charles Irving that will celebrate and showcase the talent of his home town."
