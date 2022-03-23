Brady Hickman jailed for rape of woman, 71, in her own home
- Published
A man who raped a 71-year-old woman in her own home has been given a 15-year sentence.
Brady Hickman, 32, of Philip Street, Gloucester, admitted breaking into the victim's home in a retirement community and raping her.
Gloucester Crown Court heard he was "lurking in the shadows" for several hours before climbing through a window.
Hickman was jailed for 10 years and given an extended licence of five years on top of his custodial sentence.
Judge Michael Cullum also imposed a restraining order that he should not contact the victim in any way.
The court heard Hickman got undressed and walked into the victim's bedroom telling her that he had been to prison and not to make a noise before he then kissed and raped her on 11 November 2021.
After the attack, the victim told Hickman "you can go home now" and waited for him to leave before pulling an emergency cord in her hallway.
She then locked herself in her bathroom before police arrived.
In a statement read to the court, the woman said she had been "violated" and stripped of her dignity.
"I've been suffering from panic attacks since it happened, causing me constant headaches and heart palpitations," she said.
"I think I'm suffering from PTSD and it's affecting all of my life. I'm having flashbacks where I can still see him vividly.
"There are some days when I think I don't want to wake up in the morning - but I have to speak to myself to tackle the day ahead."
'Particularly vulnerable'
Sentencing Hickman, the judge told him that he had "changed the course of the victim's life irretrievably".
He said that the area she lived in was clearly identified as a retirement community and it would have been obvious that the occupants were likely to be vulnerable.
"Her response was to act with dignity and remarkable courage," the judge said.
"The suggestion from her that you 'could go home now' no doubt saved her from further indignity or violence.
"The harm that you imposed can never properly be calculated. Your victim was particularly vulnerable due to her personal circumstances.
"It's apparent she has suffered severe psychological harm."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk