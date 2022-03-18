Cheltenham man, 19, charged with murder after mother found dead
A man has been charged with murder following the death of his mother.
Zak O'Neill, 19, and of Salamanca Road, Cheltenham was arrested by police following the discovery of the body of Michelle O'Neill, 47.
She was found by relatives at an address on Salamanca Road in the Whaddon area of the Gloucestershire town, on Wednesday morning.
Mr O'Neill is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court later.
Police said the victim's next of kin have been supported by specially trained officers.
