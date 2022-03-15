Cheltenham: Murder arrest after woman found dead
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Cheltenham.
The woman, who was in her 40s, was found at an address on Salamanca Road in the Whaddon area of the town at about 09:35 GMT, police said.
She had sustained injuries and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said the man was being held in custody and it was not looking for any other suspects.
It is appealing for anyone who may have seen a black Vauxhall Corsa driving erratically in the Cheltenham area on Tuesday morning to contact detectives.
The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk