Champion cider maker given steam engine send-off
A "larger-than-life" cider maker was given a special funeral honour when his coffin was transported using a steam traction engine.
Albert Rixen from Minchinhampton died on 26 February aged 70.
He was well-known in Gloucestershire for his award-winning drinks which he made using a 130-year-old cider press.
Mr Rixen's coffin, decorated by apple motifs, was carved by a friend and was decorated with a flower arrangement shaped like a cider bottle.
"He was a chap that everybody knew, and nobody knew," said his friend Eric Freeman.
"Cider was a common interest and we went to lots of places together," he added.
Mr Rixen, who was also a steam engine enthusiast, had a cider-themed service.
Attendees were served glasses of the drink, and listened to music by a 'Scrumpy and Western' band.
'Local legend'
Mr Rixen was well thought of in Minchinhampton, according to his friends.
"Sometimes legends are made of folklore, but actually Albert added a lot to the community," said Steve Bennett.
"He'd do anything for anyone, he was larger-than-life in many ways.
"He was big in stature and big in what he gave to the community."
