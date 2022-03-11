Newent crash: Driver held after horse killed and rider hurt
- Published
A driver has been arrested in connection with a road collision which resulted in the death of a horse and left its teenage rider injured.
Police have arrested a man, aged in his 20s and from Ross-on-Wye, on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an incident and perverting the course of justice.
The horse died in Clifford's Mesne, Gloucestershire, on Monday.
A 19-year-old woman was injured after being thrown from the horse.
Gloucestershire Police said a man has been released under investigation.
An appeal for information was issued after a driver didn't stop at the scene of the collision, which happened at about 16:00 GMT on Monday in the village near Newent.
The horse received treatment from a vet but it was later euthanised due to its injuries.
Its teenage rider was taken to hospital before being discharged to recover at home, with police saying she remains extremely upset by the incident.
A police spokesperson said the force understood the upset caused in the community but asked people not to post any information online which could hinder the legal process.
