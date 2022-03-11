Mother-to-be gifted pram adapted for wheelchairs
A mother-to-be who said she was daunted by the prospect of caring for a baby as a wheelchair user said a firm had come to her rescue by making a bespoke pram.
Cirencester Fabrication Services responded to Laura Kirkby's desperate plea for help in creating a pram to fit onto her wheelchair.
Ms Kirkby said she had attended countless baby shows and scoured the internet but found no suitable product.
"It's going to make a huge difference to the life of my baby," she said.
"My baby can see me, and that's a big part of being a parent.
"When we knew I was having my child, I did wonder if it would be possible to manage with my disabilities.
"I thought internationally we would find something and there was nothing manufactured, it was disheartening."
Ms Kirkby, who is from Cirencester, also contacted disability charities for advice.
She said they had advised her to keep her baby in a sling, but she said in her case that was not appropriate because of her disabilities.
By chance she saw an advert posted by the Cirencester company and approached them for help.
Marc Begg from Cirencester Fabrication Services said the request "definitely wasn't something we do on an every day basis".
"It was an engineering challenge for us, but I was surprised nobody else had done this before," he added.
"To be able to change someone's life is a proud thing for us," he said.
Ms Kirkby's baby is due in April and she said she was looking forward to using her pram.
"Such simple products like this will make a huge difference.
"I'm not the only person who is disabled and has a child.
"It just means that we need to do things a little bit differently," she said.
