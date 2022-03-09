Cotswold District Council discuss national park status
Fears that local people could be priced out of living in the Cotswolds if the area is given national park status have been raised by council leaders.
Cotswold District Council's leader Joe Harris warned the move would take power away from local residents.
The authority's cabinet discussed the government's consultation on the Glover Review of protected landscapes on 7 March.
The area has Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) status.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr Harris said: "The truth is we'd probably be handing planning powers in our district to an unelected quango. We want to retain as many planning powers as we can."
Some 80% of the district lies within the AONB, making it challenging to bring forward social housing schemes.
Councillor Lisa Spivey said: "We have a housing affordability crisis in the Cotswolds. It's already a very desirable place to live and visit without national park status.
"For the people that live and work here. For those teachers in our community, nurses and those working in hospitality, it's very important that we continue to defend these people and stand up for them and fight against national park status.
"Because it will mean that those people would have to be bussed in or drive in from other places because they will no longer be able to afford to live in the Cotswolds."
Cotswold District Council has passed several motions saying it would not support plans to alter the area's status, according to Councillor Juliet Layton.
Additionally, she said the questions and reports from the government were not very clear.
She said: "A key issue for the Cotswolds has been the suggestion in the Glover Review and previously that the Cotswolds could become a National Park."
"The government's response to the Glover Review, (and Natural England's announcements under the new landscape designation programme) are silent on this issue; it would be helpful if the government could provide clarity that this suggestion is not being pursued."
The council leaders have agreed to respond to the government's consultation.
