Stow-on-the-Wold crash: Woman dies in three-car collision
A woman, aged in her 60s, has died in a crash involving three cars in the Cotswolds.
She died at the scene on the A424 Evesham Road in Stow-on-the-Wold, at about 14:05 GMT on Saturday.
Two other people were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and the road was closed for several hours.
Gloucestershire Police said that the woman's family was being supported by specially-trained officers and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
