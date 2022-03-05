Clive and Valerie Warrington: Son charged with murdering parents in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his parents.
William Warrington, 40, of St George's Street, Cheltenham, appeared before Cheltenham magistrates via video link earlier.
He is charged with the murder of his father Clive, 67 and mother Valerie, 73, who were found dead on Wednesday.
Chairman of the bench, Andy Hill, remanded Mr Warrington in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.
The body of Clive Warrington was found at Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at 06:25 GMT on Wednesday.
Shortly afterwards, the body of his ex-wife, Valerie Warrington, 73, was found at a property about 15 miles (24km) away in Whiteshoots Hill, Bourton-on-the-Water, in the Cotswolds.
They were both found with fatal stab wounds and their family said they were devastated by the "sudden and tragic loss".
"We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us," they added in a statement.
William Warrington was arrested on Wednesday morning near Sherborne Place in Cheltenham and questioned for three days before being charged on Friday evening.
He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth during the remand hearing.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: Bristolbristol@bbc.co.uk