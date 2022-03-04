Dowty Propeller workers in Gloucester strike over pay
More than 90 workers at Dowty Propellers have walked out following a dispute over pay.
The strike at the Gloucester firm, which is a subsidiary of GE Aviation, started earlier with further action planned on subsequent Fridays.
Members of the Unite Union are taking the action after rejecting a 4.5% two year pay deal.
Dowty Propellers said it was committed to entering into constructive dialogue with the aim of reaching a resolution.
The company designs and makes aircraft propellers that are used in commercial and military planes around the world.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite has given GE Aviation every opportunity to make a fair pay offer to avoid strike action but it has refused to do so.
"Our members have made it clear that they will accept nothing less than a proper pay rise and they have Unite's full support in this fight.
"GE Aviation has got to get real - it's time to table a serious offer."
The workers voted for strike action in November but Unite said it had delayed announcing the strike in an attempt to resolve the dispute through negotiations.
It said when GE Aviation "refused to improve its offer", it was left with no option but to declare strike action.
GE Aviation is a part of the multinational corporation General Electric. The company's clients include the Royal Air Force and the United States Air Force.
Unite regional officer Matt Allen said: "Our members are taking strike action as a last resort.
"It will cause considerable disruption to GE Aviation's entire client base, but this dispute is entirely of the company's own making.
"Unite has made every attempt to resolve the dispute through negotiation but the company has been totally unprepared to make an offer which meets workers' aspirations."
Dowty said it was disappointed its final pay offers had been rejected, and the company said it had been working with the Unite union since July to agree pay deals for its members.
A spokesperson for the company said: "Dowty in Gloucester is engaging with the union and remains committed to entering into constructive dialogue with the aim of reaching a resolution.
"Whilst the aviation sector remains very challenging, Dowty continues to offer competitive compensation and benefits compared to the local market."
