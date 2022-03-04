Clive and Valerie Warrington: Son accused of murdering parents
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of his divorced parents whose bodies were found 15 miles (24km) apart.
The body of Clive Warrington, 67, was found at Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at 06:25 GMT on Wednesday.
Shortly afterwards the body of his ex-wife, Valerie Warrington, 73, was found at a property in Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds.
William Warrington, 40, will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Saturday accused of their murders.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: Bristolbristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.