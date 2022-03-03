Gloucester's Debenhams building will become uni campus
Plans to convert Gloucester's iconic Debenhams building into a University of Gloucestershire campus have been approved.
The department store in Kings Square closed permanently in May last year, as the company ceased trading.
Gloucester City Council has now granted permission to change the building from commercial to educational use.
Councillor Usman Bhaimia said it was a "credit to the university and would "help attract more people to the city".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the university said the campus would play a "transformational role" in the heart of the city centre and would contribute to the economic and cultural development of Gloucester.
Ms Bhaimia, who also sits on the planning committee, said the plans were "splendid".
"It's right in the middle of the city centre from where people can access transport such as the buses and trains.
"And at the same time it's close to shops for students and they can go out at night-time."
The plans include teaching spaces equipped with the latest technology, a university library, student help zones and a dedicated faith space.
Its students' union has helped to co-design the campus' headquarters on the ground floor, while the lower ground floor will be converted into a large lecture theatre that will also act as a conferencing and exhibition space.
The outside of the building will be refurbished but architects said they planned to keep the best elements of the original building and its materials, while also exposing its concrete supports.
The university is also is discussion with the council about opening a public library on the ground floor.
"Iconic"
Staff and students are expected to begin accessing teaching facilities from September 2023.
Planning committee vice-chairman for Gloucester City Council, Steve Morgan, said he was "delighted" with the university's vision, calling it a "bold step".
"It's a good investment in a building which is iconic.
He said there had been "a lot of interest" in the plans to regenerate Gloucester's city centre.
"We are the envy of other similar cities that have Debenhams and other similar buildings.
"It was welcomed in every aspect and we wish them well."
The project is being supported by the government's Levelling Up Fund and forms part of a £110m regeneration of the Kings Square area.
