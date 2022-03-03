Archaeologists find 10 skeletons at Gloucestershire eco park site
- Published
Ten skeletons and a host of artefacts dating back to Roman times have been uncovered at the site of a new eco park and football stadium.
Archaeologists made the discoveries during a dig on land next to Junction 13 of the M5 in Gloucestershire.
Roman coins, pottery and jewellery have also been found as part of excavations ahead of Forest Green Rovers' plans to create its new facility.
Cotswold Archaeology's Sharon Clough said it has been an "exciting site".
"We've excavated 10 burials and we think these date to the Roman period or post-Roman period.
"The coins in particular are very useful because they have different emperors on, which will give you quite a specific date," said osteoarchaeologist Ms Clough.
Cotswold Archaeology, which has been at the site for the past four weeks, said a number of the skeletons were buried close together, indicating that they may be a family who lived at a nearby Roman villa.
"We can look at what people are buried with to give an indication of their status, if they were wealthy and different burial practices.
"By the time we finish, we hope we'll have a really great story about the people living and working in the area in Roman times," added Ms Clough.
Once Cotswold Archaeology has finished its analysis and report, the items will go to a local museum.
Cotswold Archaeology senior project officer Mark Brett said they would remain working at the site for several more weeks.
"We can learn a lot from a site like this. How people were living and what activities took place. We still don't know the full extent of what is here," he added.
The work is being carried out ahead of the construction of an all-wooden 5,000-seat stadium for Forest Green Rovers, training pitches and a business park.
'Really interesting'
Dale Vince, the chairman of the League Two club, said he was surprised at the extent of what had been found.
"We knew there was a Roman villa there so I thought we'd find some coins but not much beyond that.
"I find it really interesting and these finds seem to span a couple of centuries so there were people living there for a very long time," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk