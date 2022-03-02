Cheltenham murder investigation after death of two people
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of two people.
Gloucestershire Police were called to Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at 06:25 GMT on Wednesday where the body of a man was found.
Investigating officers then discovered the body of a woman at an address in Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
Police said the people involved are known to each other and officers are not currently seeking anyone else in connection.
The Major Crime Investigation Team is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to make contact with police.
