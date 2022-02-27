Police tackle teenage anti-social behaviour in Newent
The behaviour of a small group of secondary school pupils has been described as "vile" by police.
The pupils have been causing problems to businesses and shoppers in Newent at the end of the school day.
Gloucestershire Police said this has included racially abusing shop staff, assaulting members of the public and acting unsafely on the road.
Officers are working with the school, the council and businesses to put a plan in place to stop the problem.
Sgt Alex Kear said: "There have been numerous incidents over the last few weeks involving a small number of teenagers.
"Their behaviour has been nothing short of vile and it is causing deep concerns for many of the residents and businesses in the town."
Sgt Kear urged anyone who witnessed the anti-social behaviour to report it directly to the police and not the school.
