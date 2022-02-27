Cirencester hare mosaic to be restored as part of £30,000 revamp
- Published
A replica hare mosaic that was "once the pride of the town" will be restored as part of a £30,000 investment into Brewery Court in Cirencester.
Cotswold District Council has confirmed the investment with works scheduled to begin by April.
Leader of the council, Joe Harris, said he was committed to seeing the area revamped and brought back to its former beauty.
The mosaic is a replica of a 4th Century relic, revealed by excavations in Beeches Road in 1971. The original is on display in the town's Corinium Museum.
Mr Harris, who is a lifelong resident of Cirencester, said he shared residents' frustrations with the state of Brewery Court.
"When I became council leader it was a priority of mine to give Brewery Court some attention; we've been working on plans to regenerate Brewery Court and I'm thrilled to announce that the District Council is investing around £30,000 to improve the site," he said.
Plans include the introduction of new seating and planters, general surface repairs and the removal of existing walls and seating areas to create a more open and welcoming space.
Mr Harris added: "The current intention is to refurbish the mosaic to its original design and specification, working closely with local conservation experts where possible."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk