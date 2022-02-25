Christian school worker to appeal sacking over 'anti-LGBT' Facebook posts
A Christian school worker dismissed for comments criticising LGBT lessons is appealing against an employment tribunal ruling that she was lawfully sacked.
Kristie Higgs, 45, was dismissed in 2019 from Farmor's School in Fairford, Gloucestershire, for gross misconduct.
The tribunal agreed with the school that Facebook posts she shared were potentially homophobic or transphobic.
It ruled her dismissal was not related to her Christian beliefs.
Ahead of the appeal hearing on Tuesday, Mrs Higgs said: "I was punished for sharing concerns about relationships and sex education.
"I hold these views because of my Christian beliefs, beliefs and views which are shared by hundreds of thousands of parents across the UK.
"My number one concern has always been the effect that learning about sex and gender in school will have on children at such a young age. I have not discriminated against anyone, and never would."
'Brainwashing'
But during the employment tribunal, school governor Stephen Conlan said Mrs Higgs was sacked because of the language used in her posts.
Posting under her maiden name in October 2018, Mrs Higgs shared and commented on the material to about 100 friends.
In one, she shared an article about the alleged rise of transgender ideology in children's books in American schools.
One post referred to "brainwashing" children and said they would "be taught that all relationships are equally valid and 'normal".
Employment judge Derek Reed ruled her dismissal "was the result of a genuine belief on the part of the school that she had committed gross misconduct".
"We concluded that, not only the dismissal, but the entire proceedings taken against Mrs Higgs were motivated by a concern on the part of the school that, by reason of her posts, she would be perceived as holding unacceptable views in relation to gay and trans people - views which in fact she vehemently denied that she did hold.
"That behaviour, the school felt, had the potential for a negative impact in relation to various groups of people, namely pupils, parents, staff and the wider community."
Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre which is supporting Mrs Higgs' appeal, said the case should "concern" people who cared about the freedom to hold Christian beliefs.
"Even though her post was private to her family and friends she is being held responsible for what others might do with it," she added.