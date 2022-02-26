Quedgeley office block transformed into homes for homeless
- Published
A former office block has been transformed into 24 secure flats for former rough sleepers and those at risk of ending up on the streets.
The flats in Quedgeley, were opened by independent housing association Gloucester City Homes (GCH).
The scheme was funded by a £1.7m government grant, the first in the country awarded under the Next Steps Accommodation Programme (NSAP).
GCH said there was "huge demand" for the accommodation.
Director of asset management, Michael Hill, said: "The building was a former empty office block and has undergone extensive work to transform into 10 two-bed and 14 one-bed flats across three floors.
"There have been many challenges with the build as the building industry has been impacted by material and labour shortages, however it is important for us to deliver high-quality housing that will provide a lifeline for many for years to come."
Anita Pope, director of housing and communities added: "Unfortunately, there is a huge demand for longer-term secure homes for those who were/are at risk of rough sleeping and the new developments allow more Gloucestershire residents to stay local whilst seeking future permanent housing."
The homes, at Olympus Park, have been delivered with the help of charity and social enterprise P3, which is providing specialist support to help provide a route into permanent housing.
P3 head of services Matt Gasside said: "Building trust and relationships with people is the key to offering a route away from homelessness for good."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk