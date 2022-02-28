Gloucestershire mass transit link being considered
By Esme Ashcroft
BBC Radio Gloucestershire
- Published
Plans for a new multi-million pound transport link in Gloucestershire are being considered by the county council.
Described as a "mass transit system", the route could run between Gloucester, Cheltenham and Bishops Cleeve, with the potential for additional lines in the future.
Gloucestershire County Council told the BBC that "all options are on the table", including trams and light rail.
However, the most likely choice is some form of rapid segregated bus route.
Plans for the scheme are at a very early stage, with a pre-feasibility study only just completed.
'Value for money'
No set funding has been earmarked for the scheme, but David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning, said he is confident central government will provide backing.
He added: "Nothing has been ruled out at this point, but when we are looking at outcomes we're looking at value for money.
"People have a romantic fixation with trams, and that's something we might look at, but it would be a more expensive option.
"At the moment I think the most likely system would be some form of rapid bus system. But it's still an open question and one we are looking in to."
Mr Gray said one of the options the council is considering is a transport system similar to the £230m Metrobus in Bristol.
"Bristol is a more homogenous area, whereas we are more open between Cheltenham and Gloucester," he said.
"So it might not exactly mirror that, but something along those lines certainly."
Mr Gray added that the project will help with the council's pledge of making Gloucestershire carbon neutral by 2045.
"We need to engage with that modal shift from private car use," he said.
"It's great if we can convert people in to electric cars, but it's even better if we can offer people a quick, efficient and viable rapid transit system that puts them on public transport."
The council plan to is get a full feasibility study and briefing paper presented to the cabinet by the end of the year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk